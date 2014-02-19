Kristen Wiig Is A Better Harry Styles Than Harry Styles

Jimmy Fallon continues his debut week as the new host of The Tonight Show with this fantastic clip of Kristen Wiig as Harry Styles. Somehow Fallon managed to convince Wiig to don a wig and let herself be interviewed as the famous One Direction singer – of whom she obviously has minimal knowledge of. The result is her and Fallon collapsing into multiple fits of giggles as she tries to make up answers on the fly to his really basic questions before launching into a karaoke rendition of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL