Watch: Kristen Wiig is Patty Hearst on ‘Drunk History’

#Kristen Wiig #Natasha Leggero
07.31.13 5 years ago

Are you watching “Drunk History” yet? I don’t mean to yell, it’s just, ARE YOU WATCHING “DRUNK HISTORY” YET? If you aren’t, I demand an essay on my desk by the end of the day explaining what you could possibly be doing that’s better than watching “Drunk History.”

In this clip from an upcoming episode, Kristen Wiig plays the world’s most badass heiress, Patty Hearst, in a segment narrated by an intoxicated Natasha Leggero. Basically, it’s like a 2-and-a-half-minute lesson in female heroes. And you don’t even have to join the SLA to enjoy it.

