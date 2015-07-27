Kristen Wiig’s weirdest movie is coming to Netflix

07.27.15

If Kristen Wiig's appearance in that Lifetime melodrama “A Deadly Adoption” is any indication, she'll be weirding us out for years to come. Fortunately, we think we can single out her weirdest moment on film so far. It's coming to Netflix in August. 

“Welcome to Me” (August 6)

In the short time since Kristen Wiig left “SNL” in 2012, she's starred in a host of movies. Some are quaint indies (like “The Skeleton Twins”) and some were heartfelt farces (“Bridesmaids”), but “Welcome to Me” is perhaps her most provocative and strange feature. Wiig plays a woman with Borderline Personality Disorder who uses a financial windfall to pay for her own talk show. Is it her finest hour? No, but it sees her costarring with the formidable Linda Cardellini, which is a treat.

“Two Days, One Night” (August 11)

The surprise Best Actress nomination of 2014 that devastated the Jennifer Aniston fan community. Yes to Marion Cotillard! In her defense, she is amazing in this movie and — um — “Cake” was a slog. 

“Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (August 16)

Remember that time Keira Knightley and Steve Carell starred in an apocalyptic dramedy? It was real. And it was also sweet and surprisingly sincere. Give this one a whirl and remember one of the few smallish supporting roles in the filmography of Amy Schumer. 

“For a Good Time, Call…” (August 12)

Confession: I thought this was downright funny. The great Ari Graynor, who was overqualified for that failed CBS comedy “Bad Teacher,” plays a poor city-dweller who starts up a phone sex operation with her roommate (Lauren Miller, whose husband Seth Rogen has a memorable cameo here). The rapport between the two leading ladies is cute and kind of complex. It's a slight but adorable comedy. 

“The Hurt Locker” (August 1)

Thank God this beat “Avatar” for Best Picture. It's like the world exchanged glances and realized, oh yeah, “Avatar” is “FernGully.” Then we just moved on. Sequels should be great though. 

