‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ adds Bryan Cranston, Rebel Wilson and more

Jack Black is getting some new company in DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming threequel “Kung Fu Panda.”

“Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston, Mads Mikkelsen (“Casino Royale”) and Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect”) will be lending their voices to the film, according to Deadline.

They’ll join Black and Angelina Jolie in the film, which is also expected to include the voices of returning cast members David Cross, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, and others.

“Kung Fu Panda 2” director Jennifer Yuh Nelson is also returning. The film is produced by Melissa Cobb and co-produced by Jeffrey Hermann, Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger. Guillermo del Toro (“Pacific Rim”) continues on as executive producer. The film is also the first planned co-production with China-based Oriental DreamWorks.

The first two films grossed a combined $1.2 billion worldwide, and DreamWorks Animation has hinted that they’re may be more sequels on the way.

“Kung Fu Panda 3” will open December 23, 2015.