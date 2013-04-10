‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ adds Bryan Cranston, Rebel Wilson and more

#Bryan Cranston
04.10.13 5 years ago

Jack Black is getting some new company in  DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming threequel “Kung Fu Panda.” 

“Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston, Mads Mikkelsen (“Casino Royale”) and Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect”) will be lending their voices to the film, according to Deadline.

They’ll join Black and Angelina Jolie in the film, which is also expected to include the voices of returning cast members David Cross, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, and others.

“Kung Fu Panda 2” director Jennifer Yuh Nelson is also returning. The film is produced by Melissa Cobb and co-produced by Jeffrey Hermann, Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger. Guillermo del Toro (“Pacific Rim”) continues on as executive producer. The film is also the first planned co-production with China-based Oriental DreamWorks.

The first two films grossed a combined $1.2 billion worldwide, and DreamWorks Animation has hinted that they’re may be more sequels on the way. 

“Kung Fu Panda 3” will open December 23, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston
TAGSBryan CranstonDreamWorks Animationjack blackKUNG FU PANDA 3MADS MIKKELSENREBEL WILSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP