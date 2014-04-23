‘Star Trek’ and ‘Spider-Man’ in question as Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman split

Here's the thing: whatever the next “Star Trek” film is, it needs to be special since it will be released (most likely) during the 50th anniversary of the original series first making its television premiere.
I'm not a Trekkie who believes that the series has to be done one particular way or it's wrong, but I think it's an important overall property for the studio, and I would like to see it treated with a certain degree of respect. I am an unabashed fan of the 2009 film, and the more I've seen it, the more convinced I am that it's pretty close to a perfect way to kick off a brand-new version of a very familiar property. They nod to the original series in a nice way, they reinvent familiar characters, and they made something that had a new flavor that was all its own.
The sequel is a problematic film that has the same energy as the first film, but without the same clarity of vision. I'd honestly say that it is one of the films that most confounds me out of the entire time I've been writing about movies. From moment to moment, it feels like they're doing it right, and the cast is all doing exactly what they've been hired to do. But when you step back and start to take it apart in terms of structure and theme, it's a catastrophe. It has not held up to several re-watches on my part (my older son is so enamored with the world of “Star Trek” that he plays one of the two films almost every week), while the first film has. And at this point, with JJ Abrams moving on to “Star Wars” along with Bryan Burk, “Star Trek” is going to be in the hands of other people for the most part with their next movie.
I was surprised to read yesterday that Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman are going their separate ways professionally, but I was much less surprised to read that Orci is angling to take the helm for “Star Trek 3.” It's sounded like they had not settled on a direction for the third film as they've been looking at filmmakers, and when I went to a pre-release screening of “Into Darkness” where Orci and Kurtzman introduced the movie, it sounded like Orci knew which way he wanted to head with the story even if no one else was as sure about it yet.
Orci takes his share of heat from fandom, and in some cases, more than his fair share. If he does end up directing “Star Trek 3,” it would be his feature debut. That's sort of remarkable, isn't it? Helming a major entry in a major franchise as your first film? He's writing the film with Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, and presumably he's already had a pretty heavy part in shaping this next picture.
When I read fans who get upset about these guys or one of these guys or some of their movies, it all seems to ignore a basic rule in Hollywood. Momentum counts. These guys started on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” and since then, they have played the game with precision and skill. They have made a lot of people a lot of money, and they have diversified to television in a very strong way. They have earned their way onto the short list of writers who can get something greenlit at the giant preposterous megabudget level.
Kurtzman is going to tackle “Venom” for Sony, and the two of them are currently contracted to write both “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” for the studio. It seems like they'll both have a hand in the ongoing world of the web-slinger, and they've got their own lower key franchise with a “Now You See Me” sequel in the works. Kurtzman's going to supervise another attempt to reboot the classic movie monsters at Universal, and I will bet you money they're looking at using the Marvel model, with a lot of individual movies eventually leading to a horror “Avengers,” with Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein's Monsters and more all crossing paths. They don't even have to call it the Marvel model. They just point back at the original Universal horror era in the '30s and the way they evolved.
These guys are already built into a huge array of stuff that will hit theaters and TV screens over the next four or five years at least, so this news isn't going to change anything in the immediate future. It does point at a difference in focus that has apparently developed between the guys, and it sounds like they've both got plenty of individual things to focus on in the near future.
These guys do cop a lot of flak, but looking at their writing filmography, I can honestly say the only films I genuinely think are ‘good’ movies are Star Trek & MI3.
I’ll also give them some credit for the first Transformers. Say what you will about the property and the films, there is some decent banter and dialogue there. It was an enjoyable pop-corn film.
That said, they’re output is shallow and messy for the most part.
There will be much hype about this film dropping around the 50th anniversary, it will ‘feel’ special purely because the timing is right, but you can’t trust for a second that it will be.
I do understand why the more hardcore Trekkies are upset, but you’re right about Devin’s article – too much.
He is clearly, very upset about the current Trek situation, rightly so. However, there is no reason to hang on to something if it’s that lost of a cause – those people need to look away, as hard as that may seem.
I feel like that’s the advice Devin would give if you were in the same shoes with a property he wasn’t so attached to.
Wait till you see AS-M2. What a mess that film is. Some very poor decisions were made. I really enjoyed the first one too. :(
I think the script for the first Transformers flick is actually really solid (“Are you ladiesman217?” being one of my favourite bits of dialogue to oddly come out of a fully formed Transformer when you finally see it). Especially when you compare it to how unfocused the stories are in the 2nd and 3rd entries. the first flick has a great, slow reveal of the Transformers to the world, we only see them in glimpses for the most part, all it has all of these tangential plots from across the world eventually all collide together. It’s certainly much more elegant than the random things that happen randomly in the scripts for 2 & 3.
Heh, I can’t say I’m going to see it!
It’s almost like they write with a cartoon sensibility.
Things don’t make sense – it’s like when Wile Coyote gets burnt or blown up and loses all his hair, in the next scene it’s fine.
I noticed AS-M was littered with it. Maybe it wasn’t written that way, but it just put the film all over the place, instead of coherent and consistent. Things thrown in for nothing but immediate effect and with zero consequence.
If he does end up directing “Star Trek 3,” it would be his feature debut. That’s sort of remarkable, isn’t it? Helming a major entry in a major franchise as your first film?
—David Fincher, Alien 3
Trek 3 should be fine. This series is second tier Trek anyway. Third tier are those Next Generation movies.
Fincher had directed music videos and a documentary before doing Alien 3. Orci hasn’t directed anything yet.
I think handing the chair over to Orci would be a colossally bad move, given the quality (or the lack thereof) of INTO DARKNESS’ script. I think it’s one of the most insultingly half baked screenplays of recent years, and Orci’s defiance in the face of criticism doesn’t inspire much hope that a third film with him at the helm would be a substantial improvement, because he seems not to think that anything needs to be improved upon/corrected.
I find myself wondering how much of Kurtzman and Orci’s success and failure has really come down to them. M:I 3 was very solid. So was a pretty big portion of Fringe. It was a show that had the balls to experiment and become something that it hadn’t started as, not always successfully, but it was kind of exciting to see. I loved the first Trek and found the second one to be extremely well made, but it suffered from some big problems with the second half of the film, especially. What I don’t know is if they were compelled to put in certain plot details (like the use of Kahn) at the behest of Abrams or the studio. The Transformers movies are shit, but that’s just Michael Bay. I have a hard time laying anything at anyone else’s feet when it comes to his films, especially when the writers are saying that he essentially abandoned 75% of the script to satisfy his whims on the second one.
I’d prefer to see the franchise put in the hands of someone proven given what it’s coming off of, but compared to what they’re doing with the Fantastic Four, it sounds like it could be worse.
I agree with your point that you almost can’t count Transformers against them because even on a story level that has Michael Bay’s fingerprints all over it. It’s loaded with his particular kind of stupid, which had to be his doing.
It’s interesting about these guys that a lot of their work has been made by big directors who have singular creative voices of their own. That gives each film/franchise a really distinct flavor and approach. A JJ Abrams film and a Michael Bay film taste so completely different from one another. From just watching the movies, you’d never guess that the same guys who wrote MI3 and Star Trek also wrote Transformers. You also probably wouldn’t guess that the same guys wrote the Marc Webb Spider-Man film.
I have one idea that I think would fix a lot of the problems that have plagued Trek movies for the past 15 years or so: write a film in which no one dies, where no one is the villain.
So far, Star Trek IV is the only other film in which that’s the case. If you write a film committed to everyone surviving, you make a film in which there is perhaps there’s a problem to solve instead of a person or people to fight. That’s more in the spirit of Star Trek, at least as it appeared in its various television incarnations.
It would return awe in science back into the franchise. Make it more of an ET, Close Encounters, Contact, or Gravity (I know people died in some of those films, but they were films about the awesomeness of space and science).
That’s a great point. I’ve a real soft spot for Star Trek IV.
It should be about exploration not conflict…
To explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before and possibly hook up with green skinned chicks and have a wrestling match with a chap with a papier mache head.
Eric: I wholeheartedly agree with you. But other than Gravity I can’t think of a sci-fi movie in the last 10 years that wasn’t about how many villians/monsters we can kill before the end. Perhaps Gravity’s commercial success (and on the smaller screen, the relative success of Cosmos) might allow some filmmakers to change the “kill all the monsters” formula a little, but death and destruction seems to be what the movie-goers want.
Paramount loves Orci but do they love him enough to hand over the keys to the Star Trek franchise when he has zero experience directing? Nimoy and Shatner at least had some experience directing TV episodes before helming their Star Trek pictures.
Sure, it’s great that Orci has a clear vision on what direction he wants the franchise to go but having the ability to implement that vision and have it realized on the screen requires a completely different skill set.
If Paramount does give Orci the directing gig, it will be because they want to maintain the continuity of the previous films and that they don’t want to risk losing Orci’s services as a writer.