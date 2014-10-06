Kyle MacLachlan hints he”ll return to “Twin Peaks”

MacLachlan tweeted this afternoon: “Better fire up that percolator and find my black suit :-) #Twinpeaks” PLUS: Mark Frost wanted to revisit the series after remembering that Laura Palmer said, “I”ll see you again in 25 years.”

Bravo denies paying $325,000 to interview the Giudices

According to TMZ, tonight”s “Watch What Happens Live” interview is the result of Bravo offering to pay $275,000 to Teresa and $50,000 for Joe. But the cable network says the report isn”t accurate.

Jennifer Lopez”s NBC detective pilot will be directed by Barry Levinson

The Oscar-winning director will helm “Shades of Blue,” the Ryan Seacrest-produced drama pilot that has J.Lo playing a single mom who is recruited to work undercover for the FBI”s anti-corruption task force.

Click Read Full Post For More

Here”s what Sonic the Hedgehog will look like on Cartoon Network

Sega”s “Sonic Boom” debuts in November.

George Clooney”s wedding gets “Simpson”-ized

Check out Clooney and Amal Alamuddin as “Simpsons” characters.

St. Patrick miniseries is in the works at Fox

“Sleepy Hollow”s” Len Wiseman is behind the project about the patron saint of Ireland.

Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to get on “American Horror Story”

“She would love to be on this show,” says Ryan Murphy, who just became a dad for the 2nd time. He adds: “We”ll see.”