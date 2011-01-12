Kylie Minogue plots North American Aphrodite Tour

We warned you Kylie Minogue was on her way to these shores, and now the dance superstar is making good on the news.

The famed Aussie will kick off her Aphrodite Live 2011 Tour on April 28, running through May 22. Its part of a larger world tour that begins on Feb. 19 in Denmark.

Presales for the U.S., Mexico and Canada dates will begin on Jan 14 for American Express cardholders; general tickets go up Jan. 22.

Minogue”s only other North American tour was in the fall of 2009, when she played only six cities. The Aphrodite tour includes 16 dates, including two stops in Mexico and double-date with New York”s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Her current single “Get Outta My Way” is culled from her latest album “Aphrodite,” released last year. Here are the dates for Kylie Minogue’s Aphrodite Live 2011 Tour:



April 28 Montreal Bell Centre

April 29 Boston, MA Agganis Arena at Boston University

April 30 Washington DC GMU Patriot Center

May 2 NYC, NY Manhattan Center”s Hammerstein Ballroom

May 3 NYC, NY Manhattan Center”s Hammerstein Ballroom

May 6 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

May 7 Fort Lauderdale, FL Bank Atlantic Center

May 8 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

May 10 Houston, TX Verizon Wireless Theatre

May 12 Mexico City Sports Palace

May 14 Guadalajara, Mexico Auditorio Telmex

May 16 Monterrey, Mexico Arena

May 18 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

May 20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

May 21 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 22 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace