Kylie Minogue plots North American Aphrodite Tour

We warned you Kylie Minogue was on her way to these shores, and now the dance superstar is making good on the news. 

The famed Aussie will kick off her Aphrodite Live 2011 Tour on April 28, running through May 22. Its part of a larger world tour that begins on Feb. 19 in Denmark.
Presales for the U.S., Mexico and Canada dates will begin on Jan 14 for American Express cardholders; general tickets go up Jan. 22.
Minogue”s only other North American tour was in the fall of 2009, when she played only six cities. The Aphrodite tour includes 16 dates, including two stops in Mexico and double-date with New York”s Hammerstein Ballroom.
Her current single “Get Outta My Way” is culled from her latest album “Aphrodite,” released last year.

Here are the dates for Kylie Minogue’s Aphrodite Live 2011 Tour:
 

April 28            Montreal                     Bell Centre
April 29            Boston, MA                Agganis Arena at Boston University
April 30            Washington DC          GMU Patriot Center
May 2              NYC, NY                    Manhattan Center”s Hammerstein Ballroom
May 3              NYC, NY                    Manhattan Center”s Hammerstein Ballroom
May 6              Atlanta, GA                 Fox Theatre
May 7              Fort Lauderdale, FL    Bank Atlantic Center
May 8              Orlando, FL                Hard Rock Live Orlando
May 10            Houston, TX               Verizon Wireless Theatre
May 12            Mexico City                Sports Palace
May 14            Guadalajara, Mexico  Auditorio Telmex
May 16            Monterrey, Mexico     Arena
May 18            Dallas, TX                   Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
May 20            Los Angeles, CA        Hollywood Bowl
May 21            San Francisco, CA     Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 22            Las Vegas, NV           Colosseum at Caesars Palace

