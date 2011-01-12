Kylie Minogue plots North American Aphrodite Tour

We warned you Kylie Minogue was on her way to these shores, and now the dance superstar is making good on the news.
The famed Aussie will kick off her Aphrodite Live 2011 Tour on April 28, running through May 22. Its part of a larger world tour that begins on Feb. 19 in Denmark.
Presales for the U.S., Mexico and Canada dates will begin on Jan 14 for American Express cardholders; general tickets go up Jan. 22.
Minogue”s only other North American tour was in the fall of 2009, when she played only six cities. The Aphrodite tour includes 16 dates, including two stops in Mexico and double-date with New York”s Hammerstein Ballroom.
Her current single “Get Outta My Way” is culled from her latest album “Aphrodite,” released last year.
Here are the dates for Kylie Minogue’s Aphrodite Live 2011 Tour:
April 28 Montreal Bell Centre
April 29 Boston, MA Agganis Arena at Boston University
April 30 Washington DC GMU Patriot Center
May 2 NYC, NY Manhattan Center”s Hammerstein Ballroom
May 3 NYC, NY Manhattan Center”s Hammerstein Ballroom
May 6 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
May 7 Fort Lauderdale, FL Bank Atlantic Center
May 8 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando
May 10 Houston, TX Verizon Wireless Theatre
May 12 Mexico City Sports Palace
May 14 Guadalajara, Mexico Auditorio Telmex
May 16 Monterrey, Mexico Arena
May 18 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
May 20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
May 21 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 22 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Not to be overly particular but her current single is “Better Than Today.” Her las single and equally as good track is “Get Outta My Way.”
XOXO KylieLover
I can’t wait! I missed her the last time she was here. The entire world knows about Kylie Minogue except the U.S.. She puts on extravaganzas. Prepare to be entertained.
Even though she scales down her show for America and Japan, it will be intemate and spectacular. Her team is very creative.