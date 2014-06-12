Kylie Minogue to rock Dwayne Johnson’s world in earthquake thriller ‘San Andreas’

(CBR) Dwayne Johnson”s earthquake thriller “San Andreas” just got another boost of star power, in the form of Kylie Minogue.
The Australian pop star has signed on to appear in the film, directed by Brad Peyton. Her role is being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“San Andreas” follows a special-ops firefighter (Johnson) and his ex-wife (Carla Gugino) as they travel from Los Angeles to San Francisco to rescue their daughter in the midst of a massive earthquake. The movie is currently shooting in Australia.
While we have no idea who Minogue is playing, we do have this clip of Minogue as Cammy fighting
Agent Melinda May Ming Na as Chun-Li in the “Street Fighter” movie.
Kylie is Playing a good role in earthquake thriller.
[lefaircream.com]
kelly is a really good actress in earth thriller.
[www.yaconmolasses-reviews.com]