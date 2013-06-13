B

Watch: Kylie Minogue twists and turns in sexy clip for ‘Skirt’

Kylie Minogue”s new video for her new tune, “Skirt,” will either flip yours up or induce a seizure. The clip, which debuted on Nowness.com, is a series of extremely quick cuts of Minogue, writhing around on all fours in a skimpy black dress and very high black heels, intercut with lyrics from the tune.

Combine that with the dance tune”s heavy stutter, industrial beats, and it”s a little blinding. The-Dream co-wrote “Skirt,” which will appear on Minogue”s next album, she dropped the song on her birthday, May 28 as a little present to all her fans. The album will be Minogue”s first since signing with Jay-Z”s Roc Nation.

There”s even what looks like some girl-on-girl action, or at least bare-legged girl-on-girl action, but it”s just a mirror guys, so calm down.

Kylie’s Skirt on Nowness.com

