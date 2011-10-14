LACMA’s live read of ‘The Breakfast Club,’ directed by ‘Young Adult’ helmer Jason Reitman

I’m really bummed I’ll be out of town next Thursday, October 20, because the live read of John Hughes’s “The Breakfast Club” script, directed by Jason Reitman as a part of Film Independent’s LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) film series. Reitman is serving as the first guest artist for the inaugural program.

Reitman announced via Twitter that Patton Oswalt will read the part of Brian Johnson, portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall in Hughes’s 1985 original film. The rest of the “surprise cast” will be unveiled by Reitman throughout the week. I’m privy to a few of them, but I’ll say no more. It promises to be a very Reitman-esque event, I’ll just put it that way.

“The Breakfast Club” is easily one of my favorite films of all time. I’ve always been drawn to its insight and melodrama with equal measure. I used to own a ratty VHS copy of the film and I’d watch it a couple of times a month. I still consider it to be something of a minor masterpiece. Relive the magic with the trailer below.