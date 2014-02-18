Lady Antebellum covers Avicii’s ‘Wake Me Up’ and Anna Kendrick’s ‘Cups’

Lady Antebellum”s members wear their pop influences on their collective sleeve, so it”s no surprise that the band is closing its shows with a very cool mash-up of Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” and “Cups” from “Pitch Perfect.”

In this upbeat video, Charles Kelley has way too much fun taking on Aloe Blacc”s “Wake Me Up” vocals, then Hillary Scott segues the song perfectly into “Pitch Perfect,” which turned into a top 10 hit performed by Anna Kendrick (h/t Country Weekly). With its acoustic guitar melody line, “Wake Me Up” works especially well.

The trio”s latest single, the Lumineers”-sounding “Compass,” rose to No. 4 on Billboard”s Country Airplay chart. this week.

Lady Anbellum”s tour resumes Friday (21) in Fairfax, Va.