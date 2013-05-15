Lady Antebellum is No. 1 album on Billboard 200, with ‘Great Gatsby’ right behind

Lady Antebellum makes it three on top of the Billboard 200, as “Golden” debuts at No. 1 with 167,000 copies. The country band”s last “Own the Night” (2011) and “Need You Now” also bowed in the penthouse, with 347,000 and 480,000, respectively.

The soundtrack to “The Great Gatsby” is next at No. 2, moving 137,000 in its first week; it contains new songs from artists like Jay-Z, Beyonce and Lana Del Rey. The last film soundtrack to sell more than that in a week was “The Hunger Games” when it debuted last year at No. 1 with 175,000.

The “Now 46” hits compilation starts at No. 3 with 91,000.

Michael Buble”s “To Be Loved” falls No. 2 to No. 4 with 84,000 (-12%).

Country trio Pistol Annies, led by Miranda Lambert, enters at No. 5 with “Annie Up,” selling 83,000. Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe sold half as many with their debut “Hell on Heels” in 2011, though that set also made it to No. 5.

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” descends No. 3 to No. 6 (66,000, -3%).

Rod Stewart”s “Time” – his first studio album of originals in 12 years – debuts at No. 7 with 52,000.

Kenny Chesney”s “Life on a Rock” sinks from No. 1 to No. 8 (48,000, -68%), Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” moves No. 6 to No. 9 (38,000, +9%) and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” falls No. 8 to No. 10 (32,000, +24%).

Album sales for the week are up 8% compared to the previous week and down 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 5% so far.