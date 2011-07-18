Lady Antebellum reveals track listing, details for ‘Own The Night’

Lady Antebellum has revealed new details about its third studio album, “Own the Night,” coming Sept. 13.

The trio -Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and the newly-engaged Hillary Scott -wrote 10 of the album”s 12 songs, including first single, “Just A Kiss.” The group also co-produced the set with longtime producer Paul Worley. The set follows the quintuple Grammy-winner, “Need You Now.”

“We”re definitely more in tune with each other musically and personally than ever,” Haywood said in a statement. “I think we share a real feeling of accomplishment, both as a band and as friends.”

Below is the track listing for “Own The Night.”

1. We Owned The Night

2. Just A Kiss

3. Dancin” Away With My Heart

4. Friday Night

5. When You Were Mine

6. Cold As Stone

7. Singing Me Home

8. Wanted You More

9. As You Turn Away

10. The Love I”ve Found In You

11. Somewhere Love Remains

12. The Heart Of The World

