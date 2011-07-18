Lady Antebellum reveals track listing, details for ‘Own The Night’

07.18.11 7 years ago

Lady Antebellum has revealed new details about its third studio album, “Own the Night,” coming Sept. 13.

The trio -Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and the newly-engaged Hillary Scott -wrote 10 of the album”s 12 songs, including first single, “Just A Kiss.”  The group also co-produced the set with longtime producer Paul Worley. The set follows the quintuple Grammy-winner, “Need You Now.”

“We”re definitely more in tune with each other musically and personally than ever,” Haywood said in a statement. “I think we share a real feeling of accomplishment, both as a band and as friends.”

Below is the track listing for “Own The Night.”

1. We Owned The Night
2. Just A Kiss
3. Dancin” Away With My Heart
4. Friday Night
5. When You Were Mine
6. Cold As Stone
7. Singing Me Home
8. Wanted You More
9. As You Turn Away
10. The Love I”ve Found In You
11. Somewhere Love Remains
12. The Heart Of The World
 

Around The Web

TAGSCharles KelleyDave HaywoodHillary ScottJust a KissLady Antebellumown the nighttrack listing

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP