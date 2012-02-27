Lady Antebellum are readying a new album, while ‘Own The Night’ lives on

Even though Lady Antebellum”s “Own The Night” still has a lot of life left in it, but the trio is already looking ahead to the next album.

“We probably have at least a dozen songs already, whether they’re outside songs or ones we’ve written,” the group’s Hillary Scott tells Billboard.com. “Songwriting is such therapy and such a release for us, and it’s a way for us to kind of not get caught up in the madness of our schedules. We really do write a lot. Whether we’re at home or on the road, we’ll find time to write.”

[More after the jump…]

She adds that even though the group is writing, there”s still much more to be mined from the Grammy-winning “Own The Night.” The third single, “Dancin” Away With My Heart” is at radio and there could be three more singles. Plus, Scott says that the band felt that they “kind of rushed” “Own The Night.” “So we”re going to just settle in and write and write and write. We may try to go in [to the studio] at some point this year just to try some things, but honestly, it”s hard to tell.”

The trio, which also included Charles Kelley and David Haywood, is in the middle of its first arena headlining tour. The U.S. leg ends June 30, then the band heads to Europe.