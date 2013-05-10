Lady Antebellum’s new album looks ‘Golden’ on next week’s Billboard 200

Lady Antebellum will land its third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 next week as the country trio”s fourth set, “Golden,” has a commanding lead over the soundtrack to “The Great Gatsby” for the top spot.

“Golden” is poised to sell up to 155,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double, while the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann”s interpretation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel will move around 95,000 units.

They are joined by three other newcomers: “Now That”s What I Call Music 46” will likely be at No. 4, while Miranda Lambert”s side project, Pistol Annies” “Annie Up,” will be at No. 5 and Rod Stewart”s “Time,” his first album of self-written material in nearly 20 years, will bow at No. 8.

Michael Buble”s former No. 1, “To Be Loved,” will be at No. 3, and Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” continues to sell well enough to be at No. 6.

This week”s No. 1, Kenny Chesney”s “Life On A Rock,” slips to No. 6, while Blake Shelton”s “Based On A True Story” is at No. 9. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who have the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Can”t Hold Us,” will likely be at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 with “Heist,” although Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” may steal that spot.