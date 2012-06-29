B-

Watch: Lady Antebellum lights things on fire in ‘Wanted You More’ video

06.29.12 6 years ago

Though the three members of Lady Antebellum are now happily married, they easily dial into those feelings of unrequited love on “Wanted You More.”

The song”s dramatic video is filled with dark shadows, a grey palette, nude headless bodies, tree stumps, and a magical butterfly, but mainly faces full of longing and angst. We”re still not sure about the burning piano. It”s a little bit of the apocalypse in an otherwise moody, but non-climactic clip that seems a little out of place with the color scheme if nothing else.

The video, directed by Noble Jones, was shot largely in front of blue screen for the band, while the non-Lady A shots were filmed in various locations around Nashville.

There”s not a smile to be found, so bring your frowny face and enjoy.

The band’s North American tour wraps this weekend. Lady A starts a European tour in Dublin July 10.

What do you think of the video for “Wanted You More?”

