Reminder: Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ single bows Friday at 6 a.m.

Set your alarms Little Monsters: Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” will premiere at 6 a.m. EST Friday morning on probably every radio station you can possibly imagine except for talk radio. It will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. EST. Earlier this week, Lady Gaga released the cover image of the single, which is a little creepy, quite frankly.

Additionally, Target will exclusively release a deluxe edition of the “Born This Way” album, out May 23. Target”s edition includes three additional studio songs and five remixes.

Fans can pre-order the album starting Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. CST. They will receive a free download of the title track by doing so.

Another friendly reminder: Lady Gaga will perform on Feb. 13’s Grammy Awards, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.