Lady Gaga biopic being developed at Lifetime

#Lady Gaga
10.05.11 6 years ago 4 Comments

AP Photo

Perhaps inevitably, and somewhat prematurely, Lady Gaga’s life story is coming to a TV screen near you.

Lifetime is developing “Fame Monster: The Lady Gaga Story,” a biopic based on the life the often controversial, always fashionable singer formerly known as Stefani Germanotta.

The telefilm is being written by Norman Snider (“Casino Jack”) and will be based on the 2010 book “Poker Face: The Rise And Rise Of Lady Gaga,” written by Maureen Callahan. Lady Gaga herself is not involved in the project.
 
This will be the first biography of Gaga, although HBO recently aired a concert documentary which touched on her background. “Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball Tour” was viewed by 1.2 million viewers.
 
Known as much for her visually flamboyant videos as for her music, Mother Monster has had hits with songs such as “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Telephone,” (with Beyonce), “Alejandro,” and “Born This Way.”
 
Now the question is who do you think should play Lady Gaga?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSFame MonsterLADY GAGALIFETIMEstefani germanotta

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP