Lady Gaga biopic being developed at Lifetime

Perhaps inevitably, and somewhat prematurely, Lady Gaga’s life story is coming to a TV screen near you.
Lifetime is developing “Fame Monster: The Lady Gaga Story,” a biopic based on the life the often controversial, always fashionable singer formerly known as Stefani Germanotta.
The telefilm is being written by Norman Snider (“Casino Jack”) and will be based on the 2010 book “Poker Face: The Rise And Rise Of Lady Gaga,” written by Maureen Callahan. Lady Gaga herself is not involved in the project.
This will be the first biography of Gaga, although HBO recently aired a concert documentary which touched on her background. “Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball Tour” was viewed by 1.2 million viewers.
Known as much for her visually flamboyant videos as for her music, Mother Monster has had hits with songs such as “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Telephone,” (with Beyonce), “Alejandro,” and “Born This Way.”
Now the question is who do you think should play Lady Gaga?
Aubrey Plaza
She would be perfect!
Give me a break. She’s a newbie in the industry. Love her music but please. When she’s Madonna, then we can have a biopic on Gaga.
