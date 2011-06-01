Lady Gaga, Brad Paisley top the Billboard 200 album chart

It”s true: Lady Gaga crashed onto the Billboard 200 chart in a big way, with a confirmed 1.108 million copies of “Born This Way” sold in its first week. It”s the largest sum for an album since 2005. Her first “The Fame,” astoundingly, only made it to a peak of No. 2.

Brad Paisley bows right behind at No. 2 with “This Is Country Music,” selling 153,000. The country singer has yet to claim the top spot: this marks his third set to make it to No. 2 but not the penthouse.

This means Adele”s “21” finally flew the coop, moving away from her oft-claimed No. 1 and 2 spots, all the way to No. 3 with 126,000, an 8% sales decrease.

“Glee, the Music: Season Two, Volume 6” debuts at No. 4 with 80,000, which is the lowest sales for any of the “Glee” sets with exception to the “Rocky Horror Glee Show” EP (48,000).

Rick Ross” record label imprint”s “Maybach Music Group Presents Self Made Vol. 1” enters at No. 5 with 59,000. It includes contributions from the rapper and his cohorts like Wale and Meek Mill.

“Now 38” slips No. 3 to No. 6 (45,000, -10%).

New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys combined for collaboration “NKOTBSB,” which starts at No. 7 with 40,000. It has three new songs on it in addition to five hits from each group.

Rock newcomers Foster the People”s “Torches” debuts at No. 8 with 33,000

Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” moves No. 4 to No. 9 (33,000, +14%) and Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” dips No. 5 to No. 10 (25,000, -1%).

Sales this week are up 23% over last week and up 34% compared to the same week lasat year. Overall sales for the year are up less than 1% which is the first time sales are up compared to the previous year since 2006.