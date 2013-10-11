Lady Gaga declares ‘Venus’ her next single: Hits late October

Head to another planet with Lady Gaga’s next single: Mother Monster launched “Venus” into the Twitter space as the title of her next single.

The track is scheduled to land on Oct. 27, and is the follow-up to current track “Applause.” Gaga’s album “ARTPOP” is due on Nov. 11.

The singer/performer alluded to what may be some of “Venus'” lyrics in some of her tweets from last night.

“Venus” may be a reference to “The Birth of Venus,” the renaissance work that was chopped and screwed behind Lady Gaga’s visage on the cover of “ARTPOP,” designed by Jeff Koons. The blue orb, now, perhaps is her Venus? We’re still stumped.

“Applause” still has legs, though: Gaga had one more message about her still-fresh single.

‘APPLAUSE’ is now my 3rd biggest US radio hit after Bad Romance + Poker Face. PLATINUM now too! A lot happened while I was in the studio! – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 11, 2013

