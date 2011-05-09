Lady Gaga drops a new song ‘The Edge of Glory’ at 1 p.m. PDT today

#Lady Gaga
05.09.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

With “Judas” underperforming, Lady Gaga is already moving on to the next song from “Born This Way”… or at least giving us a chance to hear more before the album drops on May 23.

Over the weekend, she tweeted that new song, “Till the Edge of Glory” will drop on Monday at 1 p.m. PDT. “Another shot before we kiss the other side. I”m on the edge of something final we call life.”  We”re hoping those are lines from the song. The song will be released on iTunes.

Lady Gaga also tweeted a new image to go with the single.

First single, “Born This Way,” soared the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and has become an anthem in very sort order. “Judas” debuted at No. 10 and has fallen to No. 20 in two weeks, although the video, which came out on Thursday, may help it rebound back up the chart this week.

