Lady Gaga gets naked for… art, I guess? Watch the weird video

08.08.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

“The Abramovic Method Practiced by Lady Gaga” is a video of the pop star trying to sing a long tone for a very long time, and posing naked, laying on the floor, standing in a creek, and other various eccentric postures and settings.

No, it’s not a music video.It’s about three minutes of art that you might not “get,” the result of a three-day retreat Gaga spent with the famed performance artist Marina Abramovic, spending time on “series of exercises designed to heighten participants’ awareness of their physical and mental experience in the present moment.” The Institute released the video in an effort to raise awareness of its Kickstarter — which, in itself, is something to behold.

The “Marina Abramovic Institute (MAI) will be the first space dedicated to practicing the Abramovic Method, which prepares participants to both perform and observe long durational work,” reads the description from the Vimeo page. Maybe Mother Monster is just trying to up her performance ante when it comes to her next album “ARTPOP?”

This video is not safe for work, in case this needs to be repeated.

“ARTPOP” is out Nov. 22, to be preceded by single “Applause,” due Aug. 19.

Marina Abramovic was also working with another famous pop star recently for “Picasso Baby”: Jay Z.

The Abramovic Method Practiced by Lady Gaga from Marina Abramovic Institute on Vimeo.

