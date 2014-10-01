Lady Gaga has the No. 1 album in the country again: This time with Tony Bennett

#Chris Brown #Jennifer Hudson #Lady Gaga #Guardians Of The Galaxy
10.01.14 4 years ago

Lady Gaga earns her third No. 1 album in the country today, as her duets album with Tony Bennett, “Cheek to Cheek” arrives at the summit of the Billboard 200 with 131,000 copies.

It's her next chart-topper after “Artpop” — which debuted less than a year ago. It's the second for 88-year-old Bennett, who only earned his first No. 1 a couple of years ago with “Duets II,” which was his first meeting with Lady Gaga.

“Cheek to Cheek” outshines another big debut, Kenny Chesney's “The Big Revival,” which sold only 1,000 copies fewer, with 130,000.

After that, at No. 3, is Barbra Streisand's “Partners” duets album with 127,000. (She beat out Chris Brown for the top spot last week).

Alt-J's “This Is All Yours” bows at No. 4 with 68,000. Recent HitFix interviewees Pentatonix sees their EP “PTX: Vol. III” start at No. 5 with 46,000.

Brown's “X” falls to No. 6 from No. 2, with 37,000 and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack is back up from No. 11 to No. 7 with 30,000.

Joe Bonamassa's new one, “Different Shades of Blue,” debuts at No. 8 with 26,000, becoming his highest charting album. Maroon 5's “V” slips No. 7 to No. 9 (26,000).

Jennifer Hudson's “JHUD” has a low start, at No. 10 with 24,000 (her two previous sets both peaked at No. 2).

Overall album sales for the year are still down, around 14%.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Jennifer Hudson#Lady Gaga#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSaltjBARBRA STREISANDChris BrownGuardians of the GalaxyJENNIFER HUDSONJoe BonamassaKENNY CHESNEYLADY GAGAmaroon 5Pentatonixtony bennett

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP