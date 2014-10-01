Lady Gaga has the No. 1 album in the country again: This time with Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga earns her third No. 1 album in the country today, as her duets album with Tony Bennett, “Cheek to Cheek” arrives at the summit of the Billboard 200 with 131,000 copies.

It's her next chart-topper after “Artpop” — which debuted less than a year ago. It's the second for 88-year-old Bennett, who only earned his first No. 1 a couple of years ago with “Duets II,” which was his first meeting with Lady Gaga.

“Cheek to Cheek” outshines another big debut, Kenny Chesney's “The Big Revival,” which sold only 1,000 copies fewer, with 130,000.

After that, at No. 3, is Barbra Streisand's “Partners” duets album with 127,000. (She beat out Chris Brown for the top spot last week).

Alt-J's “This Is All Yours” bows at No. 4 with 68,000. Recent HitFix interviewees Pentatonix sees their EP “PTX: Vol. III” start at No. 5 with 46,000.

Brown's “X” falls to No. 6 from No. 2, with 37,000 and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack is back up from No. 11 to No. 7 with 30,000.

Joe Bonamassa's new one, “Different Shades of Blue,” debuts at No. 8 with 26,000, becoming his highest charting album. Maroon 5's “V” slips No. 7 to No. 9 (26,000).

Jennifer Hudson's “JHUD” has a low start, at No. 10 with 24,000 (her two previous sets both peaked at No. 2).

Overall album sales for the year are still down, around 14%.