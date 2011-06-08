Lady Gaga logs week two at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 despite sales drop

Â

Despite a major decline in sales, Lady Gaga’s â€œBorn This Wayâ€ continues to reign supreme on The Billboard 200 for a second week. The album â€“ which moved more than one million units last week â€“ sold 174,000 copies this past week, an 84% decline.

As previously reported, Mother Monster’s sales were aided by Amazon’s 99-cent two-day sale of the set.

Adele’s â€œ21â€ rises No. 3 to No. 2 with 121,000, a 4% decline. Her album may give â€œBorn This Wayâ€ a run for its money next week.

Death Cab For Cutie’s new â€œCodes and Keysâ€ bows at No. 3 with 102,000. The rock band’s last â€œNarrow Stairsâ€ made it to the summit in its first week, with 144,000.

Another debut â€“ Eddie Vedder’s â€œUkelele Songsâ€ â€“ starts right behind, at No. 4 with 71,000. The Pearl Jam’s other solo set, 2007’s â€œInto the Wildâ€ soundtrack, made it to No. 11 with 39,000.

My Morning Jacket’s â€œCircuitalâ€ debuts at No. 5 with 55,000, the group’s best sales and charting week ever. Their previous â€œEvil Urgesâ€ peaked at No. 9 and premiered with 49,000 in 2008.

Brad Paisley’s â€œThis Is Country Musicâ€ falls No. 2 to No. 6 (53,000, -65%), â€œNow 38â€ descends No. 6 to No. 7 (39,000, -13%) and Jason Aldean’s â€œMy Kinda partyâ€ ascends No. 9 to No. 8 (33,000, +1%).

Flogging Molly’s “Speed of Darkness” has a No. 9 start with 25,000, making it the group’s second top 10 set. Their previous â€œFloatâ€ (2008) made it to No. 4 with 48,000 in its first week.

“Glee, the Music: Season Two, Volume Six” rounds out the top tier, moving No. 4 to No. 10 (25,000, -68%).

Album sales are down 17% compared to last week and up 7% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year up 1% compared to last.

