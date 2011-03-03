Lady Gaga makes it 3 weeks in a row atop the Billboard Hot 100, but J-Lo’s gaining

Lady Gaga may be spending her third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Born This Way,” but she better move over for a returning diva: Jennifer Lopez is proving to be the true “American Idol” as “On the Floor,” featuring Pitbull debuts at No. 9 on Billboard”s Hot 100 this week. It”s not only the highest bow of the week, it”s the highest starting point for any song in Lopez”s chart life.

“On the Floor,” whose video premiered on Thursday night”s “American Idol,” is Lopez”s 10th top 10, and her first return to the Top 10 since 2006, when she was featured on LL Cool J”s “Control Myself.” Last week, Lopez’s label, Island Def Jam, didn’t have a release date for her new album, “Love?,” but Billboard now reports it will be April 19.

Like “Born This Way,” Cee Lo Green”s “F**k You,” and Bruno Mars” “Grenade” hold their spots, No 2 and No. 3 respectively, from last week. Pink”s “F**kin” Perfect” climbs 4-6 in what has to be the first time two songs with the F-word in the title have simultaneously been in the top 5. Then toss in Rihanna”s “S&M,” which rises 7-5 and you have probably the least family friendly Top 5 ever.

[More after the jump…]

Katy Perry”s singles keep on soaring: “Firework” holds relatively steady, dropping 5-6, while the new radio version of “E.T.,” featuring Kanye West skyrockets 28-8. Rounding out the top 10,” Enrique Iglesias”s “Tonight (I”m Lovin” You)” featuring Ludacris moves 9-7, and Dr. Sk Dre”s “I Need a Doctor” featuring Eminem and Skylar Grey drops six spaces to No. 10.