Lady Gaga makes it 4 weeks in a row atop the Billboard Hot 100

Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” gestates for its fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the top 10 remains fairly static. The only new entry is Ke$ha”s “Blow,” whose unicorns carry it on gilded wings 11-7 (If you don”t get that reference, watch the video here).

Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” takes the biggest leap within the Top 10 rising 9-5, making it her first bonafide hit since 2003, according to Billboard.

The highest debut belongs to Britney Spears as “Till the World Ends” starts at No. 20, a respectable bow considering it was only available for download for three days on iTunes. The tune, co-written by Ke$ha, is the second single from Spears” March 29 album, “Femme Fatale.” First single, “Hold It Against Me,” debuted at No. 1.

Back to the Top 10, Cee-Lo”s “Forget You” holds at No. 2 for a third week, while Rihanna”s “S&M” whips its way up 5-3. Pink”s “F**kin” Perfect” stays at No. 4, Bruno Mars” “Grenade” slips 3-6. Katy Perry still has two tunes in the Top 10 as “E.T.” featuring Kanye West remains at No. 8, while “Firework” slides 6-10. Enrique Iglesias” “Tonight (I”m Lovin” You)” featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E falls 7-9.

Other songs to keep your eye on include Foo Fighters” “Rope,” which debuts at No. 1 on Billboard”s Rock Songs chart and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100.