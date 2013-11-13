Lady Gaga mocks herself in a round of ‘Saturday Night Live’ promos

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lady Gaga will be both the host and the musical guest on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and these promos shot with Kenan Thompson are refreshing in how much Gaga is able to make fun of herself. Which obviously bodes well for the show, as I imagine a lot of it will see Gaga playing Gaga.

Also, it’s worth noting that her outfit is almost normal, although Kenan really missed a golden opportunity when he didn’t pick Lady Gaga up, turn her upside down, and use her as a feather duster to tidy the studio.

Follow RIOT on Twitter