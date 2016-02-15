Lady Gaga rocked her Starman look for the Grammys David Bowie tribute

Powerhouse singer and ultimate fashion risk-taker Lady Gaga was a natural choice for a Grammys tribute to the late David Bowie. Take a look below at how Gaga transformed into the glam rock icon for the medley she sang at Monday”s awards show.

Some lighting effects supplied the lightning bolt a la Aladdin Sane.

She channeled Ziggy Stardust with flame-orange hair and a white sequined jumpsuit.

And here”s the sketch from Marc Jacobs for the custom look she wore on the Grammys carpet.

The behind-the-scenes sketch of @LadyGaga“s custom Marc Jacobs red carpet look at the 2016 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ad0pMab6mE – Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) February 16, 2016

That”s two shows down, one to go – with Oscars around the corner, Lady Gaga will become the first artist to perform at the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars the same year.