Lady Gaga to appear at SXSW after all

Lady Gaga will not be denied. After her plan to perform at South by Southwest (SXSW) at Doritos” huge vending machine was nixed, she and the crunchy snack found another solution… move the event to the 2,200-capacity Stubbs.

Admission to the March 13 show will be via contest only: to enter, fans have to send a picture or video of themselves “that expresses your individuality through a bold action,” according to a video Lady Gaga released this morning. This is all in line with Doritos” Bold Mission campaign. Different challenges will be revealed throughout the week to win tickets.

This will be Lady Gaga”s first performance at SXSW.

In other Lady Gaga news, Live Nation denies reports that sales are soft for her upcoming tour, stating that 80% of tickets for the North American and European shows are sold, according to Billboard. Her previous two headlining tours, 2010-11's Monster's Ball and 2012's Born This Way Ball were among those year's highest grossing outings.