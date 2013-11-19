Lady Gaga to close out historic Roseland Ballroom

#Lady Gaga
11.19.13 5 years ago
Lady Gaga will be the last artist to ever perform at New York City’s famed venue Roseland Ballroom. The native New Yorker has announced four shows in the intimate 3,500-capacity venue: March 28, 30, 31 and April 2, 2014.
Gaga’s Roseland performances will support her new album “ARTPOP,” for which she promises a theatrical affair that blends music, art, fashion and technology.
The ballroom moved to Manhattan’s theater district in 1919 and, over the years, has hosted jazz, disco and EDM. Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Metallica, Radiohead, Deadmau5 and Beyoncé have all played Roseland. 
Tickets for Lady Gaga’s four shows go on sale Monday, Nov. 25, but LittleMonsters.com members will have first access to tickets and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, Nov, 22. Each ticket holder will receive a keepsake to commemorate the ballroom’s closing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSARTPOPLADY GAGARoseland BallroomRoseland Ballroom final shows

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP