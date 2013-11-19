Lady Gaga to close out historic Roseland Ballroom

Lady Gaga will be the last artist to ever perform at New York City’s famed venue Roseland Ballroom. The native New Yorker has announced four shows in the intimate 3,500-capacity venue: March 28, 30, 31 and April 2, 2014.

Gaga’s Roseland performances will support her new album “ARTPOP,” for which she promises a theatrical affair that blends music, art, fashion and technology.

The ballroom moved to Manhattan’s theater district in 1919 and, over the years, has hosted jazz, disco and EDM. Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Metallica, Radiohead, Deadmau5 and Beyoncé have all played Roseland.