Lady Gaga tops Forbes Celebrity 100 list; Where’s Justin Bieber?

05.18.11

The music industry may be in a slump, but the folks making the music most definitely aren”t. Seven of the top 10 men and women on Forbes” Celebrity 100 lists are musicians.

Don”t think Lady Gaga has power? She comes in at No. 1 to best the Queen of All Media, Oprah Winfrey, on Forbes list, which measures not only earning power, but social influence. Forbes cites the $90 million Momma Monster earned on her tour, but also her 32 million Facebook Friends and 10 million Twitter followers. The calculations are a little hard to measure, but Forbes also factors in TV/radio rank, press rank, web rank and social rank. By the way, this marks only the third time in the past seven years that Winfrey has not claimed the top spot.

In fact, Winfrey is surrounded my music types. Justin Bieber is No. 3, U2 is No. 4 and Elton John is No. 5. But the music doesn”t stop there. After Tiger Woods (?!?!?) comes in at No. 6, the list goes right back to music: Taylor Swift is No. 7, Bon Jovi No. 8 and “X-Factor” music mogul Simon Cowell is No. 9.

Other music acts on the list include Katy Perry at No. 12, Black Eyed Peas at No. 16, Paul McCartney at No. 20.

To see if your favorite artist made the list, check here.

