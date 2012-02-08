Lady Gaga unleashes first Born This Way Ball tour dates and poster

Lady Gaga’s first massive tour was a ‘Ball, so it makes sense that the superstar hosts another. The pop singer has announced the first 11 dates to her Born This Way Ball, starting in late April overseas in Australia and Southeast Asia.

They are the initial stops on what will be 110-date stint; however, Mother Monster’s North American trek will not begin until 2013. Live Nation is still organizing those dates, plus those for Europe and Latin America.

“The Born This Way Ball is an Electro-Metal Pop-Opera; the tale of the Beginning, the genesis of the Kingdom of Fame. How we were birthed and how we will die celebrating,” said Lady Gaga in a release, posted to her website.

Gaga Tweeted a pic of the poster to her tour today, and posted a stage plot for the Ball earlier this week. The poster features the entertainer as half-keytar and her face hovering over a castle; the arena sketch also goes hand-in-hand with the medieval theme. Shows will feature a “Monster Pit” area for the crowd, “relegated to the fans who have arrived first, waited all night, + dressed to ‘Ball.'”

Lady Gaga’s Monster Ball tour grossed about $188 million over the course of 2010-2011, with 167 performances. This tour is named after her newest album “Born This Way,” released last year.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s male alter-ego Jo Calderone is featured in her newest fashion video for “You and I,” one of several. Check out Jo smoke a cigarette in the clip, posted Feb. 3:

Here are Lady Gaga’s initial tour dates:

April 27 – Seoul, South Korea – Olympic Stadium – On sale tbd

May 2 – Hong Kong – Asia World Arena – On sale Feb 27, 10am

May 10 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena – On sale March 24, 10am

May 28 – Singapore – Indoor Stadium – On sale Feb 27, 10am

Jun 7 – Auckland, NZ – Vector Arena – On sale Feb 17, 9am

Jun 13 – Birsbane, AUS – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – On sale Feb 17, 9am

Jun 20 – Sydney, AUS – Allphones Arena – On sale Feb 17, 9am

Jun 21 – Sydney, AUS – Allphones Arena – On sale Feb 17, 9am

Jun 27 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena – On sale Feb 17, 9am

Jun 28 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena – On sale Feb 17, 9am

Jul 7 – Perth, AUS – Burswood Dome – On sale Feb 17, 9am