Lady Gaga will perform at MTV Video Music Awards

08.17.11 7 years ago

Fame Monster Lady Gaga will be performing at the upcoming 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

â€¨MTV.com reveals that she will join previously announced performers Adele, Lil’ Wayne, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown and Young the Giant.

So far, the presenters include Jonah Hill, Rick Ross, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Kim Kardashian and Odd Future, with more to be announced soon.

In addition to performing, Lady Gaga is up for four VMAs, including Best Female Video (“Born This Way”), Best Art Direction (“Judas”), Best Choreography (“Judas”) and Best Video With a Message (“Born This Way”).

Gaga’s latest video, “Yoü and I,” leaked online Tuesday, and will make its TV debut Thursday at 7:49 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and Logo.

The 2011 VMAs will air from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles live Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

