Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause,’ now with 100% more drag queens: Watch the lyric video

#Lady Gaga
08.14.13 5 years ago

Lady Gaga’s “Applause” leaked over the past weekend, more than a week earlier than the pop singer was prepared to reveal the song and its music video. So you can see why the lyric video for “Applause” looks a little rushed: it was shot in a rush, to add some traction to a leaky reveal.

Mother Monster gathered up some Little Monsters and some drag queens and hit Micky’s nightclub and gay bar in West Hollywood just last night (Aug. 13), coming up with a colorfully cable-access performance for the vid. Featured is Gaga in her some of her “Applause” single cover makeup, with several performers rocking a similar look. Fans partied in close quarters with the singer and her new recruits.

After the experience, Gaga felt a calling.

“Can I PLEASE be a judge on drag race! I started out in these club, these women taught me how to serve!” she Tweeted today.

Watch the “Applause” lyric video below. The official “Applause” music video is still expected to arrive within the week, leading up to Gaga’s performance at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 25. Her album “ARTPOP” is out Nov. 11.

Would Lady Gaga make a good judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race?”

