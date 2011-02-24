Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ gains strength at Billboard Hot 100

Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” keeps getting stronger as it gets older. The tune remains at No. 1 for a second week on the Billboard Hot 100, gathering strength both in digital sales and radio play.

The title track to LG”s May 23 album sold 509,000 downloads last week, up 14% from its first week, according to Billboard. It also grew in radio play to 84 million audience impressions.

“Born This Way” wasn”t the only tune performed at the Feb. 13 Grammy Awards to show a nice bump: Cee Lo Green”s “Forget You” jumps 7-2 on the Hot 100, surging 178% in digital sales and 22% in airplay.

[More after the jump…]

Dr. Dre, who appeared on the Grammys with Eminem and Skylar Grey, experiences a rebirth for “I Need A Doctor,” as that song soars 32-4, after previously peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bruno Mars” “Grenade,” which her performed in retro fashion on the show, holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100, while Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never,” propelled by his 3D movie and his Grammy performance, shoots 25-8. It”s his second top 10, following “Baby.” Another track from Bieber”s movie, “Born to Be Somebody,” opens at No. 74.

In the rest of the Top 10, Katy Perry”s former chart topper, “Firework,” slips 5-2, Pink”s “F**kin” Perfect” falls 5-6; following its huge leap last week, Rihanna”s “S&M” moves 8-7; Enrique Iglesias”s “Tonight (I”m Lovin” You)” goes 6-9, while Wiz Khalifa”s “Black And Yellow” hangs on at No. 10, falling from No. 4.