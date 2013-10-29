Lady Gaga’s drops a snippet of new song, ‘Mary Jane Holland’

#Lady Gaga
10.29.13 5 years ago

Have we met Lady Gaga”s new alter ego -move over Jo Calderone-or is Momma Monster just declaring her love of weed in the new snippet for “Mary Jane Holland,” a track from Nov. 11″s “ArtPop.” 

In the 2-minute preview, Lady Gaga singing in an exaggerated mannered tone, extols the virtue of Mary Jane, hanging in Amsterdam, and generally looks at the fame game. It”s a driving, throbbing track that includes call-outs and psychedelic turns. In other words, it”s more like a bad acid trip than a mellow high.

“I know at the moment they think I”m a mess/but its alright because I”m rich as piss,” she grandly sings during a bridge as she prepares to light one up, making it clear that this whole track is Lady Gaga taking a look at fame and art and artifice. That doesn”t make it particularly catchy, though, does it?

