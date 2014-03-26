Lagertha and Ragnar unite to fight in these ‘Vikings’ sneak peeks

03.26.14 4 years ago

It's blood, blood and more blood this week on “Vikings” (airing Thurs. March 17 at 10:00 p.m. on History). Lagertha and Ragnar are coming together once again, but with a goal in mind — wining back Kattegat from Jarl Borg. Bjorn is in the mix, too — but good luck impressing dad on the battlefield. Gosh, some things never change, do they? 

Also in this episode, Aslaug must face the truth of her prophecies and Athelstan struggles to define his faith. Warning: there's a beheading in the second clip below. Though the clip is not graphic and the chopping takes place off-camera, maybe not something you want to watch with the kids sitting next to the computer. Unless, you know, this is the week you want to explain blood splatter as a concept. But in that case, just watch the whole episode! 

Are you watching “Vikings”?

Warning — below is the clip mentioned earlier. 

Pagan, Christian, what's the difference? Oh, yeah, big difference. Athelstan better get his head back in the Christian game if he wants to keep said head. 

Bjorn seems to be pretty great on the battlefield, but tell his dad that. 

