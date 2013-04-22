B+

Listen: Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’ from ‘The Great Gatsby’ in full

#Florence and the Machine #Lana Del Rey #Beyonce #Jay Z
04.22.13 5 years ago

While some of the music we”ve heard for “The Great Gatsby” sounds like way too much of a stretch, even by Baz Luhrmann”s admittedly broad, genre-busting/time-busting standards, Lana Del Rey”s aching “Young and Beautiful” fits in perfectly.

[More after the jump…]

The tune, written by Del Rey and super songwriter Rick Nowels, with guidance from Luhrmann, captures the yearning of wanting to stay in a particular moment and the fears that come with getting older.  “Will you still love me when I”ve got nothing but my aching soul,” she asks? Even though she sings, “I know that you will,” you can hear her doubts.

Del Rey”s disaffected cool vocals, which can be so off putting in other circumstances, are perfect here. Despite the vulnerability in the lyrics, the ice princess persona here serves her well.  There”s one misstep in the words when she talks about her “man” joining her in heaven and how his grace and beauty “makes me want to party.” It”s almost jarring to hear that line given the elegance of the rest of the song.

Just like Florence + The Machine”s “Over the Love,” this song is from the perspective of Daisy Buchanan.

The Jay-Z-curated  “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack,  which also features Fergie, Beyonce, Bryan Ferry and more,  soundtrack comes out May 7. The movie opens May 10.

What do you think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florence and the Machine#Lana Del Rey#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBaz LuhrmannBEYONCEflorence and the machineJay Zlana del reyTHE GREAT GATSBY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP