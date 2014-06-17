Lana Del Rey literally swims in ‘Shades of Cool’ music video

06.17.14

There are those of you who hate to have the characters of a beloved book ruined by the actual cinematic manifestation of those roles (“Sirius Black looked TOTALLY DIFFERENT IN MY HEAD”).

This sometimes applies to fans and their music artists. If this is the case for you, you may not like the video to Lana Del Rey's very Lana Del Rey-y “Shades of Cool.” Of course, we already know what the singer looks like. But what about her misanthropic lover?

He who “loves his drugs and his baby too” and “drives a Chevy Malibu” is an ocean-eyed older gent who sweeps Del Rey off of her feet in this tune, which one could easily mistake as a James Bond theme. Maybe it's for James Bond when he retires. I mean, you gotta have a hobby.

Check out the singer/songwriter as she swims in his pool and dances on his floor and waits for him on the corner. “Shades of Cool” is from Lana Del Rey's new album “Ultraviolence,” out today (June 17).

