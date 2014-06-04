Lana Del Rey’s new song ‘Ultraviolence’: Lipstick and corpses

Lana Del Rey has consecrated us with the dirge-like title track from her next album “Ultra Violence” opening with lines like — among others — “I was filled with poison / but blessed with beauty and rage,” just like we like her.

I'm now going to chew bubble-gum in slow motion, filing my nails over a dead body.

Del Rey's sophomore set “Ultraviolence” is out in less than two weeks, on June 13. It was produced by Dan Auerbach, who recently saw the drop of his band The Black Keys' album “Turn Blue.”

Other tracks to be released from “Ultraviolence” so far include “Shades of Cool” and “West Coast,” also below. Which song do you like the best so far?