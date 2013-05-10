B-

Watch Lana Del Rey emote in her ‘Young and Beautiful’ music video from ‘Gatsby’

#Lana Del Rey
05.10.13 5 years ago

Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” was one of my (very few) favorites from off of “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack, so you can imagine my disappointment that the singer has admittedly killed two people. Or at least, that’s how I’m reading her diamond teardrops from the “Young and Beautiful” music video.

Aside from the movements from the conductor — similar to that of Bugs Bunny as Leopold (because I’m a five-year-old child) — the Del Rey clip keeps fairly stationary, perhaps due to the heft of her aching soul.

“Great Gatsby” is in theaters starting today, with its Jay-Z-aided soundtrack out on Tuesday.

