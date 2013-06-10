Watch: ‘Girls Season 38’ is a voice of a generation

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As lead actress Laraine Newman explains in her write-up for HuffPo, this “Girls” parody is made out of fandom and swoon, and that’s probably why it works so well. Seeing as you could argue that “Girls” is itself already something of a parody of “Girls” (has that think piece be written yet? Oh, it has? 75 times? Cool.), it isn’t surprising that half the Internet has attempted some kind of Lena Dunham lampoon. But “Girls Season 38” is the funniest and most successful attempt I’ve seen.

I mean, come on, “street lobster”? That joke is just about as good as it gets!