Watch: Larry David is very, very difficult in 3 new clips from HBO’s ‘Clear History’

Leave it to Larry David to argue whether sincerity should be an issue when it comes to the act of apologizing.

“Apologies don’t have to be sincere, it’s just the act of the apology itself,” argues disgraced marketing executive Nathan Flomm (David) to his boss (Jon Hamm) in one of three new clips from the forthcoming HBO movie “Clear History.” “All that matters is if you’re acting sincere.”

Also in question: the fairness of field sobriety tests for happy people and cars named Howard. Check out all the hilarious clips below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching in the poll further down.

“Clear History” debuts Saturday, August 10 at 9pm on HBO. The Greg Mottola-directed film also stars Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Philip Baker Hall, Kate Hudson, Michael Keaton, Eva Mendes, Amy Ryan and JB Smoove.

