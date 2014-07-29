Larry Wilmore Joins Jon Stewart to Talk Police Brutality

Larry Wilmore and Jon Stewart engaged in a serious, but joke-filled dialogue about police brutality last night. Wilmore gets in the best line with the notes about pepper spray and hippies, but there's some seriously disturbing footage in this clip. Is it strange to say I look forward to watching this topic discussed in greater depth on “Last Week Tonight”? I never thought any news parody series could replace “The Daily Show,” but the payoff of watching John Oliver devote major time to serious issues is too significant.