Last two pages of the ‘Breaking Bad’ finale script surface online

(CBR) “Breaking Bad” is finished, but only in a sense. Sure, no new episodes detailing Heisenberg”s crystal-meth hijinks and high crimes, but the culture surrounding the Emmy-winning drama remains active and engaged, weeks after the finale.

Speaking of the finale: A Reddit user snagged the final two script pages for the Breaking Bad finale, titled “Felina.” The script, written by Vince Gilligan, doesn”t reveal too much more than what was already show in the episode. However, Gilligan”s phrasing of Jesse and Walter”s final moments is a must-read for any fan of the series.

(via Vulture)