Late-night will soon belong to Letterman”s kids

As Jeff Jenson notes of David Letterman's retirement, his “persona – the one forged in NBC years before CBS, 11:30 and more life matured him; the self-deprecating smart-ass; the loose-canon insider-outsider, speaking snark to power, usually his own network – and his comedic sensibility – honed in the freer, wilder spaces of late night”s later hours; ironic and irreverent; the master of the calculated joke fail; impish tweaker of talk show genre conventions; all originally forged in the late, late hours of l – can be seen in almost all of his younger rivals. Conan, Kimmel, Stewart, Colbert, Ferguson, more – late night will soon officially belong to Letterman”s kids, nerd-comics with writer-humor bent, not stand-up comedian bent, who”ve inherited the fringe terrain that Letterman terra-formed for them.”

Les Moonves will likely go for a bold choice to replace Letterman

CBS also has the advantage of picking its new 11:35 host last.

L.A. mayor to Les Moonves: Bring Letterman”s replacement show to Los Angeles

“I look forward to speaking with you about the possibility of bringing the successor to Mr. Letterman”s show to Los Angeles,” Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote in a letter to the CBS boss.

Why CBS should pick Ellen

“There are a lot of reasons Ellen would make a phenomenal replacement for Letterman,” says Phillip Maciak, “and that list could easily begin and end with the fact that she would be the only openly gay person and the only woman in a landscape of straight men. But that”s obvious. What isn”t immediately obvious is that Ellen belongs to this interstitial timeslot. She belongs to-maybe even pioneered-this new generation of hosts who don”t care what time it is.

Why CBS should hire a white guy named Jimmy — and not a woman

“After all, they are the funniest people in comedy,” says Alexandra Petri, sarcastically. “Consider: Which, in the course of history, has hosted more late-night talk shows on major broadcast networks? Women and people of color, or white men named Jimmy? That”s right: White men named Jimmy. There is something about this name that makes a person objectively better. There are so comparatively many women out there, and so comparatively few people named Jimmy, that this has to be a merit thing.”

17 women who could replace Letterman

1. Chelsea Handler. 2. Tina Fey. 3. Amy Poehler. 4. Mindy Kaling. PLUS Here are 10 more women, and 12 unexpected choices to replace Dave.

Seth Meyers pays tribute to Letterman

“If it wasn”t for David Letterman, this show wouldn”t exist,” Meyers said on Thursday”s “Late Night” monologue. “If it wasn”t for David Letterman, I wouldn”t be here.”

Why Neil Patrick Harris could be a perfect replacement for Letterman

Harris has awards show-hosting experience, plus has spent time filling in for Regis Philbin on “Live!” He could also get help from the creators of “How I Met Your Mother,” who used to write for Letterman.

“The Americans” is still trying to figure out how to use its “Felicity” wig

A special wig was created to mimic Keri Russell”s long-haired “Felicity” past, but the FX drama”s hair chief, Peg Schierholz, says producers haven”t found the right time to use it on the show. “I”m trying to find a place for it that”s right,” she says. “There was one spot where I was tempted to use it and it turns out I couldn”t, because Felicity as a killer I”m not sure that people really want to see that.”

Not everybody is a “Big Bang Theory” fan

Meet one person who doesn”t get the appeal of the CBS sitcom.

Study links the decline of smoking on network TV to the decline of cigarette sales

The Annenberg Public Policy Center found there were 4.96 instances of smoking per hour of programming in 1961, compared to just 0.29 instances per hour in 2010.

Female football players get their own reality show

A show is in the works that would follow players in the Legends Football League, a women”s tackle football league that grew out of the Lingerie Bowl.

“Scandal” has been stuck in a rut: How to fix Season 3

Everything seems to have come to a grinding halt this year after two thrilling seasons, says Danielle Henderson: “What happened to the philandering senators? The babies being traded by the Russian mob? The gladiators seem bored, and they need something to do that isn”t related to the White House or B613.” PLUS: How does “Scandal” film group scenes?, Olivia needs to handle her Fitz situation, Shonda Rhimes calls the hiding of Kerry Washington”s pregnancy “Ridiculously AWESOME!,” Darby Stanchfield on replacing Olivia at the White House, and Tony Goldwyn defends Fitz.

“Modern Family” stationary helps drag the show”s co-creator into Ariel Winter custody fight

Steve Levitan allegedly used the stationary to support Winter in her emancipation fight for her mom, who now wants to grill him in court.

Young males prefer “Inside Amy Schumer” over young females

What”s to blame for this disparity? Is it the “Tosh.0” lead-in?

Animal Planet Canada decides not to air the controversial “Call of the Wildman”

Will the American Animal Planet follow suit?

Tesla”s founder just hated “Silicon Valley”

Says Elon Musk: “”I really feel like Mike Judge has never been to Burning Man, which is Silicon Valley. If you haven”t been, you just don”t get it. You could take the craziest L.A. party and multiply it by a thousand, and it doesn”t even get f*cking close to what”s in Silicon Valley. The show didn”t have any of that.”

Ex-roommates Lauren Graham and Connie Britton reconnect via Twitter

The “Nashville” star learned today how to tweet Graham back.

Anna Kendrick: “SNL” backstage feels more like the set of “30 Rock”

“I might shout for Dr Spaceman and see what happens,” she tweets.

“Nashville” has a too-many characters problem

Keeping track of everybody has become daunting.

“Survivor”s” Sarah talks about her “complete shock” of an elimination

“Yeah, I should have played more of a double agent. I didn't play a double agent at all,” she says.

“Game of Thrones” gets the sitcom treatment

What would Westeros look like as a classic comedy?

“The Blacklist” follows social media reaction closely

“We pay very close attention to the feedback,” says exec producer exec producer John Fox. Star Megan Boone adds that she monitors social media “every waking hour.”

“Who”s the Boss?” star Danny Pintauro weds

The now 38-year-old Pintauro married his boyfriend of two years on a beach today in California.