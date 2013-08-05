Latest ‘Agents of S.H.E.L.D.’ poster shows off Agent Coulson and his team

(CBR) It was a busy Sunday night for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Clark Gregg kicked things off, tweeting a photo of himself as Agent Coulson, standing in front of a pair of partially opened hangar doors. This was followed by Ming-Na Wen tweeting a version of the photo with her character, Agent Melinda May, standing alongside Gregg. The rest of the cast followed, each one tweeting a new version of the pic, with their characters added to the mix, until “S.H.I.E.L.D.” showrunner and longtime Joss Whedon collaborator Maurissa Tancharoen shared the completed image, revealing the latest poster for the ABC series.

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, “Entertainment Weekly had a new interview with Whedon, in which the director addressed a number of questions surrounding the new show, including the level of crossover fans can expect with Marvel Studios’ films and how involved he will be in the day-to-day writing on the show. While Whedon said he has been and plans to continue keep a hand in the series’ development and stories, chances are his time in the director’s chair will remain limited to helming the pilot. “I don”t think it will happen again for the next couple years, because I”m getting behind another camera in another country,” he said, referring to “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” And his limited free time has claimed another casualty as well, as Whedon confirmed the “Dr. Horrible” sequel has been back-burnered for the time being. “‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ took its spot and that”s just a sad reality.”