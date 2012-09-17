Laura Prepon joins ‘Orange Is The New Black’ for Netflix

Adam Roundtree/AP

“That ’70s Show” star Laura Prepon is the latest addition to the cast of Netflix’s original series “Orange is The New Black.”

Based on Piper Kerman’s memoir, “Orange Is The New Back” focuses on a woman (Taylor Schilling) who is arrested and spends time in a federal penitentiary for a decade-old crime.

Netflix announced on Monday (September 17) that Prepon will play Alex, the main character’s ex-girlfriend, a former drug runner partially responsible for the eventual incarceration.

The pilot also features Jason Biggs.

“Weeds” creator Jenji Kohan is developing the series, which has been ordered for 13 hour-long episodes.

Prepon was most recently seen by a few people as the star in NBC’s “Are You There, Chelsea?” Still best known as Donna Pinciotti from “That ’70s Show,” her other credits include the ABC drama “October Road” and the upcoming feature “Lay the Favorite.”

Netflix, meanwhile, has a slew of upcoming originals coming up, including a second season of “Lilyhammer,” the fourth season of “Arrested Development” and new dramas “Hemlock Grove” and “House of Cards.”