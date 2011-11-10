Lauren Alaina set for National Anthem for Lions/Packers Thanksgiving game

Nickelback may not pass muster with Detroit fans, but they seem to have no trouble with “American Idol” season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina.

The country singer, whose album “Wildflower” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard”s Top Country Albums chart, will warble the National Anthem at the Detroit Lions/Green Bay Packers game on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.

Joining her, will be “youth ambassadors” from NFL”s Play 60, a group that promotes health and wellness to children.

As you may recall, Nickelback, whose new album comes out Nov. 21, is set to play the United Way halftime show. However, more than 30,000 irate NFL fans signed a petition wanting that damn Canadian rock band to stay on its side of the border. That petition seems to have had no effect as early this afternoon, the NFL put out a press release confirming that the band would, indeed, keep its slot. Nickelback kept it classy, we have to say, issuing the following statement: We are honored to perform at the United Way halftime show on Thanksgiving Day,” said lead singer Chad Kroeger. “We always love playing in Detroit, our fans there have been tremendously supportive of us through the years and we can’t wait to come back and celebrate an exciting day for the Lions and the city of Detroit.”

Alaina”s “American Idol” buddy Scotty McCreery has already earned his big-time National Anthem stripes: he kicked off the 2011 World Series last month with his rendition.

