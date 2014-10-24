Lauren Graham to reunite with ex Matthew Perry on “The Odd Couple”

The “Parenthood” star will play Perry”s ex-wife, Gabby.

Mama June releases a “truth video” following TLC”s “Honey Boo Boo” cancelation

“I have not seen that person in 10 years, and do not seem to want to see that person,” Mama June says in the dimly lit video posted on Facebook, which also thanks fans for their support.

Allison Williams didn”t audition for “Peter Pan Live!” and isn”t scared of anything going wrong

“I”m not scared because everyone is working to the best of their ability. I am really type A in this preparation,” she says. “And the other thing is that my biggest training ground is improv. I”ll know how to handle things if something goes wrong. The myriad things that can go wrong is why most of America will tune in.”

Aaron Paul to Toys ‘R Us: Our petition has 3 times the signatures of Florida mom”s petition

“Talk to me,” tweets the “Breaking Bad” star.

TBS orders a “Wrecked” comedy described as “Lost” meets “It”s Always Sunny”

“Wrecked” follows two buddies who become the unexpected leaders of a diverse group of survivors of a plane crash stranded on an island.

CBS” “Thursday Night Football” ends its season on a high note

CBS got to broadcast the 2nd Peyton Manning game in less than a week.

ABC is remaking BBC drama “Silk”

The remake of the Peter Moffat's legal drama (watch BBC's trailer) revolves around an unorthodox and uncompromising attorney Martha Costello.

“iZombie” to stage a “Veronica Mars” reunion with Percy Daggs III

“Veronica” creator Rob Thomas promises “No magical Negro bullsh*t!” when Daggs guest-stars on his new CW zombie series.

Jimmy Kimmel surprises hero who saved a man's life by rushing into a burning building

Tom Artiaga not only got full tickets to Disneyland, but he also got a special reward from legendary former L.A. Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda.